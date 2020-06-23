1104 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming renovated townhome in the heart of Federal Hill......granite & stainless steel kitchen ... back deck .... one block to Cross St. market/ 2 blocks to Harbor....walk to everything. Perfect setup for roommates...... lower level Bedroom and bath is a walkout with separate entrance... fireplace. Easy to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
1104 WILLIAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 WILLIAM STREET have?
Some of 1104 WILLIAM STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1104 WILLIAM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.