All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1104 WILLIAM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1104 WILLIAM STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 WILLIAM STREET

1104 William Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1104 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming renovated townhome in the heart of Federal Hill......granite & stainless steel kitchen ... back deck .... one block to Cross St. market/ 2 blocks to Harbor....walk to everything. Perfect setup for roommates...... lower level Bedroom and bath is a walkout with separate entrance... fireplace. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
1104 WILLIAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 WILLIAM STREET have?
Some of 1104 WILLIAM STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1104 WILLIAM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 WILLIAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1104 WILLIAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1104 WILLIAM STREET offer parking?
No, 1104 WILLIAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1104 WILLIAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 WILLIAM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 WILLIAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1104 WILLIAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1104 WILLIAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1104 WILLIAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 WILLIAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 WILLIAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland