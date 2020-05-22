110 E MONTGOMERY STREET

Amenities

Open House Saturday March 14th 11-1:30 Historic charm abounds in this architectural masterpiece designed by the locally renowned Walter Schamu. Well appointed kitchen looks out into garden area, formal dining area with fireplace for easy entertaining. Main floor powder room and laundry on upper level. Master suite boasts dual vanities, and luxurious soaking tub. 2nd bedroom or office area with deck access. Upper level loft style bedroom or family room with updated bath, wet bar, and deck access. Lower level can be used as separate apartment or au pair suite with it's own private entrance. New decks with lovely water and city views were just installed. Walk to all Federal Hills great shops and restaurants or down to the harbor less than a block away. Tax record is incorrect. Home is approximately 2800 Finished SF