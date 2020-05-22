All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
110 E MONTGOMERY STREET
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

110 E MONTGOMERY STREET

110 East Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

110 East Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Open House Saturday March 14th 11-1:30 Historic charm abounds in this architectural masterpiece designed by the locally renowned Walter Schamu. Well appointed kitchen looks out into garden area, formal dining area with fireplace for easy entertaining. Main floor powder room and laundry on upper level. Master suite boasts dual vanities, and luxurious soaking tub. 2nd bedroom or office area with deck access. Upper level loft style bedroom or family room with updated bath, wet bar, and deck access. Lower level can be used as separate apartment or au pair suite with it's own private entrance. New decks with lovely water and city views were just installed. Walk to all Federal Hills great shops and restaurants or down to the harbor less than a block away. Tax record is incorrect. Home is approximately 2800 Finished SF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
110 E MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
110 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 E MONTGOMERY STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland