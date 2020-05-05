106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

Sandwiched between Historic Hollins Market & Mt Clare Junction Shopping Center. Absolutely adorable one bedroom Baltimore Row home for rent. Open main level floor plan with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter top and deep sink. Second level features bedroom with lofted ceilings with exposed beams & exposed brick wall accents with spacious closet space. Unfinished lower level with full size washer & dryer. Fully fenced rear yard. Conveniently located on the bus line, short stroll to shopping, Inner Harbor attractions & stadium. Perfect location for U of Md dental, nursing, pharmacy or law school affiliate. Available immediately.