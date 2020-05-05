All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:44 PM

106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE

106 South Arlington Avenue · (410) 727-0606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Baltimore
Location

106 South Arlington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Property Amenities
Sandwiched between Historic Hollins Market & Mt Clare Junction Shopping Center. Absolutely adorable one bedroom Baltimore Row home for rent. Open main level floor plan with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter top and deep sink. Second level features bedroom with lofted ceilings with exposed beams & exposed brick wall accents with spacious closet space. Unfinished lower level with full size washer & dryer. Fully fenced rear yard. Conveniently located on the bus line, short stroll to shopping, Inner Harbor attractions & stadium. Perfect location for U of Md dental, nursing, pharmacy or law school affiliate. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S ARLINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
