Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 W. 29th Street

105 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 West 29th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
105 W. 29th Street Available 06/07/19 2019 JHU Off-Campus Charles Village 6bd/3ba SFH .. Available 6/7/19 - Gorgeous and spacious 2019 JHU off-campus Charles Village 6bd/3ba SFH.. Renovated home with W/D. Ornamental fireplace for decorative charm! Ceiling fans. Dishwasher. Ample closet space.Approx 3156 sq ft!!!

Very convenient to JHU! Available 6/7/19 for move-in.

Super convenient to JHU/Homewood Campus!

Cats okay/Small dogs only. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet plus $15/month pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

