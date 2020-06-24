Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

105 W. 29th Street Available 06/07/19 2019 JHU Off-Campus Charles Village 6bd/3ba SFH .. Available 6/7/19 - Gorgeous and spacious 2019 JHU off-campus Charles Village 6bd/3ba SFH.. Renovated home with W/D. Ornamental fireplace for decorative charm! Ceiling fans. Dishwasher. Ample closet space.Approx 3156 sq ft!!!



Very convenient to JHU! Available 6/7/19 for move-in.



Super convenient to JHU/Homewood Campus!



Cats okay/Small dogs only. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet plus $15/month pet rent per pet.



