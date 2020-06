Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Convenience in Roland Park! Enjoy the condo lifestyle with elevator, garage parking and a great close-to-everything location. This unit has a large balcony that enjoys western sunlight. Wood burning fireplace in an open concept living/dining room is a plus. Kitchen with pass thru and laundry in unit. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Five minutes to Hopkins and Hampden. 10 mins to downtown. Available July 1st. No smokers. CLICK on the MOVIE CAMERA ICON to take tours of the APARTMENT and GARAGE or CUT & PASTE these LINKS: Apartment: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1f6x_kjDzIzSsmCC8bMX9TXht7YJAB23m. Garage: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1kLMDCFMXAa-mStx3fLQRDINZdZfC1Lks