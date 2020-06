104 N MADEIRA STREET

Amenities

TOTALLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE IS PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES. THE PROPERTY OFFERS TWO BEDROOMS, ONE BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOP. ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE SECURE BASEMENT STORAGE SPACE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR JOHNS HOPKINS SHUTTLE LINE AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. SHORT STROLL TO JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL, PATTERSON PARK, FELLS POINT, CANTON AND DOWNTOWN. SELLER WILL CONSIDER SMALL PETS! PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE ON BUTCHERS HILL.