Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1039 W BARRE STREET
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:08 PM

1039 W BARRE STREET

1039 West Barre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1039 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WALK TO UNIVERSITY OF MD MEDICAL SCHOOL FEATURING 3 BR 2/5 BATHS FRESHLY PAINTED NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET ALL APPLIANCES 3 STORY OPEN CONCEPT TOP FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE FULL BATH FENCED YARD PERMIT PARKING NO APP FEE CHARGED ROOMMATES OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 W BARRE STREET have any available units?
1039 W BARRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 W BARRE STREET have?
Some of 1039 W BARRE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 W BARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1039 W BARRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 W BARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1039 W BARRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1039 W BARRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1039 W BARRE STREET offers parking.
Does 1039 W BARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 W BARRE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 W BARRE STREET have a pool?
No, 1039 W BARRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1039 W BARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1039 W BARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 W BARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 W BARRE STREET has units with dishwashers.
