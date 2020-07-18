All apartments in Baltimore
1034 N IRIS AVE
1034 N IRIS AVE

1034 Iris Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Iris Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205
Orangeville

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have any available units?
1034 N IRIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1034 N IRIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1034 N IRIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 N IRIS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1034 N IRIS AVE offers parking.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have a pool?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
