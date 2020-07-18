Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1034 N IRIS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1034 N IRIS AVE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1034 N IRIS AVE
1034 Iris Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1034 Iris Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205
Orangeville
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have any available units?
1034 N IRIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1034 N IRIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1034 N IRIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 N IRIS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1034 N IRIS AVE offers parking.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have a pool?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 N IRIS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 N IRIS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mount Vernon
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland