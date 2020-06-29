Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
1028 EVESHAM AVENUE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1028 EVESHAM AVENUE
1028 Evesham Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1028 Evesham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Chinquapin Park - Belvedere
Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE have any available units?
1028 EVESHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1028 EVESHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 EVESHAM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
