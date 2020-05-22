Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1010 Saint Paul Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1010 Saint Paul Street
1010 Saint Paul Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1010 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon
Amenities
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26a693e0fc ----
PLEASE NOTE: This is the model unit. Actual unit is very similar but slightly different layout!
Explore the unit in 3D on our website!
$20 Monthly Pet Rent
$200 One time fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have any available units?
1010 Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1010 Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Saint Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street offer parking?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
