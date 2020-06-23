1007 PATAPSCO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home on quiet block but only steps to all the action. Enjoy easy access to downtown & MARC train. Home has recently renovated kitchen and baths. Awesome rear patio off main level makes it perfect for entertaining. Owner will provide garage parking at nearby West Street Garage for term of lease. Awesome roommate layout. Ready for immediate occupancy!