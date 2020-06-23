All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1007 PATAPSCO STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1007 PATAPSCO STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1007 PATAPSCO STREET

1007 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1007 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home on quiet block but only steps to all the action. Enjoy easy access to downtown & MARC train. Home has recently renovated kitchen and baths. Awesome rear patio off main level makes it perfect for entertaining. Owner will provide garage parking at nearby West Street Garage for term of lease. Awesome roommate layout. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1007 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET have?
Some of 1007 PATAPSCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1007 PATAPSCO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 PATAPSCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1007 PATAPSCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1007 PATAPSCO STREET does offer parking.
Does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 PATAPSCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1007 PATAPSCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1007 PATAPSCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 PATAPSCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland