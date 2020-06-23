1007 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home on quiet block but only steps to all the action. Enjoy easy access to downtown & MARC train. Home has recently renovated kitchen and baths. Awesome rear patio off main level makes it perfect for entertaining. Owner will provide garage parking at nearby West Street Garage for term of lease. Awesome roommate layout. Ready for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1007 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 PATAPSCO STREET have?
Some of 1007 PATAPSCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1007 PATAPSCO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.