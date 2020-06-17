1000 FELL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge courtyard gym on-site laundry parking garage

Fell's Point Perfection! 2 Level unit with master bedroom en suite on first level and guest bedroom en suite on second level. Ideal location on the waterfront in the Historic District of Baltimore's first seaport. The Promenade and boardwalk around the building makes jogging, walking and relaxing the easiest experience from Fell's Point to the Inner Harbor including Harbor East and Harbor Point,2 parking spaces in the secure garage are located near the unit. Public and private parking is nearby for guests.The living room/dining room combination is huge with exposed brick, hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The master bedroom is a great size and has exposed brick with hardwood floors, a walk in closet as well as a full bath.The guest room on the upper level has a private balcony and full bath with brand new carpeting.The unit has been freshly painted throughout in a neutral gray. The kitchen is large and has many cupboards and a pass through that makes the kitchen bright with natural light. Right off the kitchen is the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer,Guests will be greeted at the front desk by the concierge or they may be buzzed in at the residents' private entrance. A beautiful courtyard in a New Orleans style is welcoming for a morning coffee or evening drink.There's an exercise room on the main level of the building.Walk to the many fine restaurants, shops, gyms and tourist attractions. Walk or drive to the major employers of Baltimore including Johns Hopkins Hospital and Morgan Stanley.The storage/utility room has plenty of space and the