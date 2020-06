Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available AUGUST 1, 2019! 1st floor apt. available in 2 unit end of group building in Brewers Hill! 1 level apt includes living area with pergo floors, 2 bedrooms, washer and dryer, and central air. Great location with close access to 95/895, shopping, restaurants and more. Tenant pays all utilities. TENANT OCCUPIED. 24 Hour Notice Required for showings. Pets OK on case by case basis w/ additional deposit.