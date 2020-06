Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities

Spacious and sunny apartment, an absolutely beautiful space. Built in the the 1920's, the apartment and building has been maintained to contain much of its original charm. The apartment is over 1500 square feet in space, 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors, glass doorknobs shined to perfection. An absolute MUST SEE Hookups for washer and dryer available in the unit