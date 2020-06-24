10 N WOLFE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 stories 2 BR Townhouse w/2 full BA. Finished lower level W/full Bath Room and potential for 3rd Bedroom or office or Family Room in the basement. Upper level has 2 Bed Room W/1 Full Bath Room. The main floor has Living room, Spacious Kitchen W/Dining tablespace. Kitchen back door leads to nice paver patio w/very high wooden fence for privacy. Backs to community open space. Washer & Dryer in the Basement. New hardwood floor just installed (April 2019) on all three levels. 4 years old Windows, Kitchen Renovated in 2015 W/New floor, cabinets, countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. New 2019 French Door Refrigerator. Upper-Level Bath Room renovated in April 2019. Walk to Johns Hopkins Hospital and a short distance to Fells Point and Patterson Park. Walking distance to public transportation. Pets allowed case by case. $50/month pet fee.