Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

10 N WOLFE STREET

10 North Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 stories 2 BR Townhouse w/2 full BA. Finished lower level W/full Bath Room and potential for 3rd Bedroom or office or Family Room in the basement. Upper level has 2 Bed Room W/1 Full Bath Room. The main floor has Living room, Spacious Kitchen W/Dining tablespace. Kitchen back door leads to nice paver patio w/very high wooden fence for privacy. Backs to community open space. Washer & Dryer in the Basement. New hardwood floor just installed (April 2019) on all three levels. 4 years old Windows, Kitchen Renovated in 2015 W/New floor, cabinets, countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. New 2019 French Door Refrigerator. Upper-Level Bath Room renovated in April 2019. Walk to Johns Hopkins Hospital and a short distance to Fells Point and Patterson Park. Walking distance to public transportation. Pets allowed case by case. $50/month pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 N WOLFE STREET have any available units?
10 N WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 N WOLFE STREET have?
Some of 10 N WOLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 N WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10 N WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 N WOLFE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 N WOLFE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 10 N WOLFE STREET offer parking?
No, 10 N WOLFE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10 N WOLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 N WOLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 N WOLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 10 N WOLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10 N WOLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 10 N WOLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10 N WOLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 N WOLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.
