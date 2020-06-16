Amenities

1 W. Lee Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Otterbein/Federal Hill! - Lovely 2 bedroom ground floor condo in Otterbein features a spacious living room/dining room combo with a cozy fireplace. Two large bedrooms offer custom closets and two full baths, while the updated kitchen provides stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave. In-unit washer/dryer for added convenience. Onsite parking included!



Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



