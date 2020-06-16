All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1 W. Lee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1 W. Lee Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1 W. Lee Street

1 West Lee Street · (443) 742-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 West Lee Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 W. Lee Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
1 W. Lee Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Otterbein/Federal Hill! - Lovely 2 bedroom ground floor condo in Otterbein features a spacious living room/dining room combo with a cozy fireplace. Two large bedrooms offer custom closets and two full baths, while the updated kitchen provides stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave. In-unit washer/dryer for added convenience. Onsite parking included!

Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3045510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 W. Lee Street have any available units?
1 W. Lee Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 W. Lee Street have?
Some of 1 W. Lee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 W. Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 W. Lee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 W. Lee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 W. Lee Street is pet friendly.
Does 1 W. Lee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 W. Lee Street does offer parking.
Does 1 W. Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 W. Lee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 W. Lee Street have a pool?
No, 1 W. Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 W. Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 1 W. Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 W. Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 W. Lee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 W. Lee Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity