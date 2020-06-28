All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
0000 President Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

0000 President Street

0000 South President Street · No Longer Available
Location

0000 South President Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Jonestown

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
media room
We are waiving Octobers rent for our 3 bedroom apartments only! Call us today!

Come visit Yorkewood Apartments where we have what you are looking for in your new apartment home. With limited 3 bedroom apartments available for October, you dont want to miss out on this great space located in the Belvedere Square area of Baltimore City. Close to great attractions such as The Senator Theater, Towson Mall and just 10 minutes from downtown, this is the place you want to be. Call our office today!

Features:
-Wall-to-Wall Carpet
-Partial Utilities Included
-Controlled Access Buildings
-Ceiling Fans & A/C Unit
-Updated Kitchens and Bathrooms (select apartments)
-NEW Clothes Care Center On-Site
-NEW Tot Lot
-Ample Access to Public Transportation
-Pet Friendly (Ask us about our pet policy)
-24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Services

-----Prices are subject to change without notice-----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0000 President Street have any available units?
0000 President Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 0000 President Street have?
Some of 0000 President Street's amenities include 24hr maintenance, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 0000 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
0000 President Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0000 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 0000 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 0000 President Street offer parking?
No, 0000 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 0000 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 0000 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 0000 President Street have a pool?
No, 0000 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 0000 President Street have accessible units?
No, 0000 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 0000 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 0000 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
