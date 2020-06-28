0000 President Street

Amenities

We are waiving Octobers rent for our 3 bedroom apartments only! Call us today!



Come visit Yorkewood Apartments where we have what you are looking for in your new apartment home. With limited 3 bedroom apartments available for October, you dont want to miss out on this great space located in the Belvedere Square area of Baltimore City. Close to great attractions such as The Senator Theater, Towson Mall and just 10 minutes from downtown, this is the place you want to be. Call our office today!



Features:

-Wall-to-Wall Carpet

-Partial Utilities Included

-Controlled Access Buildings

-Ceiling Fans & A/C Unit

-Updated Kitchens and Bathrooms (select apartments)

-NEW Clothes Care Center On-Site

-NEW Tot Lot

-Ample Access to Public Transportation

-Pet Friendly (Ask us about our pet policy)

-24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Services



-----Prices are subject to change without notice-----