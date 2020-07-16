All apartments in Waltham
254 River St.
254 River St.

254 River St · No Longer Available
Location

254 River St, Waltham, MA 02453
Bleachery

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 River St. have any available units?
254 River St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
Is 254 River St. currently offering any rent specials?
254 River St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 River St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 River St. is pet friendly.
Does 254 River St. offer parking?
Yes, 254 River St. offers parking.
Does 254 River St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 River St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 River St. have a pool?
No, 254 River St. does not have a pool.
Does 254 River St. have accessible units?
No, 254 River St. does not have accessible units.
Does 254 River St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 River St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 River St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 River St. does not have units with air conditioning.
