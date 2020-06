Amenities

This nearly 1 200 SqFt 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has been renovated. Updates include a new kitchen with white shaker cabinets granite countertops and stainless appliances beautiful modern bathrooms gleaming hardwood floors throughout high quality lighting and in-unit laundry. Each of the three bedrooms are large and all have great sized closets. This apartment really has it all and the building is just a few minutes walk to Porter Square.