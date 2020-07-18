All apartments in Somerville
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

223 Somerville Ave

223 Somerville Avenue · (617) 401-9292
Location

223 Somerville Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located in the Union Square area of Somerville. This is a 2+ BR on the first floor of a 3-family home with hardwood floors throughout, a renovated eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and a yard with vegetable garden maintained by landlord - he says you can pick what you want! Also, sitting area on outdoor patio. Laundromat is literally across the street and they have a wash, dry, fold service if desired. Landlord is planning to install coin op laundry in basement in the near future (Reference #138834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Somerville Ave have any available units?
223 Somerville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 223 Somerville Ave have?
Some of 223 Somerville Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Somerville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
223 Somerville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Somerville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Somerville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 223 Somerville Ave offer parking?
No, 223 Somerville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 223 Somerville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Somerville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Somerville Ave have a pool?
No, 223 Somerville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 223 Somerville Ave have accessible units?
No, 223 Somerville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Somerville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Somerville Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Somerville Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Somerville Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
