Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:37 PM

112 Sycamore St.

112 Sycamore Street · (617) 999-2949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Sycamore Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Top / Penthouse Condo on top floor end unit. Spacious and ready to move in this updated condominium. Updated kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel appliances , new maple cabinets and granite counter top. Bathroom features new flooring, new heat and new mirror with led light. Shinning hard wood flooring in Living room,dining area, hall and Bedroom. The whole condo has been freshly painted. Rent includes: Hot Water, Master Insurance, Snow Removal, Refuse Removal The unit has a Deeded parking spot (off street) which is rare in this town. Walking distance to major Public Transportation, Shopping, Park, Restaurants, Bike Path, Highway Access, Public School. REQUIREMENTS = First, Last, Full security, 1 month broker fee Gross annual income $91,800 Good Credit Good references CALL 339-221-5412 COSMOPOLITAN REAL ESTATE Inc 23 SALEM STREET MEDFORD, MA 02155

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Sycamore St. have any available units?
112 Sycamore St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Sycamore St. have?
Some of 112 Sycamore St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Sycamore St. currently offering any rent specials?
112 Sycamore St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Sycamore St. pet-friendly?
No, 112 Sycamore St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 112 Sycamore St. offer parking?
Yes, 112 Sycamore St. does offer parking.
Does 112 Sycamore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Sycamore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Sycamore St. have a pool?
No, 112 Sycamore St. does not have a pool.
Does 112 Sycamore St. have accessible units?
No, 112 Sycamore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Sycamore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Sycamore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Sycamore St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Sycamore St. does not have units with air conditioning.
