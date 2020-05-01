112 Sycamore St.

Amenities

Top / Penthouse Condo on top floor end unit. Spacious and ready to move in this updated condominium. Updated kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel appliances , new maple cabinets and granite counter top. Bathroom features new flooring, new heat and new mirror with led light. Shinning hard wood flooring in Living room,dining area, hall and Bedroom. The whole condo has been freshly painted. Rent includes: Hot Water, Master Insurance, Snow Removal, Refuse Removal The unit has a Deeded parking spot (off street) which is rare in this town. Walking distance to major Public Transportation, Shopping, Park, Restaurants, Bike Path, Highway Access, Public School. REQUIREMENTS = First, Last, Full security, 1 month broker fee Gross annual income $91,800 Good Credit Good references CALL 339-221-5412 COSMOPOLITAN REAL ESTATE Inc 23 SALEM STREET MEDFORD, MA 02155



Terms: One year lease