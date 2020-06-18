990 MEMORIAL

Amenities

Available now or August 1. Price just cut $300 per month. Includes water, hot water, and sewage. Elevator building. Very well behaved dog may be acceptable. Near HBS , HKS and Harvard Sq T One of the most prestigious condo buildings on Memorial Drive. High ceilings, wainscoting, lots of Windows, and sun are just a few features of this private condo. Open living and dining area, eat in kitchen, stainless appliances and granite counters are situated in the front of the apartment. Renovated bath and two good sized bedrooms are in the back of the condo. Condo just repainted gray. Location: Harvard Square is just a few minutes walk, Harvard subway T a 5 minute walk, HBS 10 min walk and HKS a 5 min walk. Ed school a min walk. Law school a 7 min walk. Please call or text Connie r.e. @ 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best calling or texting for fastest response. Click on "show info" and my telephone # will pop up. I am a Harvard alumnus.



Terms: One year lease