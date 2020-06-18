All apartments in Cambridge
990 MEMORIAL

990 Memorial Drive · (857) 891-1550
Location

990 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138
Harvard Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Available now or August 1. Price just cut $300 per month. Includes water, hot water, and sewage. Elevator building. Very well behaved dog may be acceptable. Near HBS , HKS and Harvard Sq T One of the most prestigious condo buildings on Memorial Drive. High ceilings, wainscoting, lots of Windows, and sun are just a few features of this private condo. Open living and dining area, eat in kitchen, stainless appliances and granite counters are situated in the front of the apartment. Renovated bath and two good sized bedrooms are in the back of the condo. Condo just repainted gray. Location: Harvard Square is just a few minutes walk, Harvard subway T a 5 minute walk, HBS 10 min walk and HKS a 5 min walk. Ed school a min walk. Law school a 7 min walk. Please call or text Connie r.e. @ 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best calling or texting for fastest response. Click on "show info" and my telephone # will pop up. I am a Harvard alumnus.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 MEMORIAL have any available units?
990 MEMORIAL has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 MEMORIAL have?
Some of 990 MEMORIAL's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 MEMORIAL currently offering any rent specials?
990 MEMORIAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 MEMORIAL pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 MEMORIAL is pet friendly.
Does 990 MEMORIAL offer parking?
No, 990 MEMORIAL does not offer parking.
Does 990 MEMORIAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 MEMORIAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 MEMORIAL have a pool?
No, 990 MEMORIAL does not have a pool.
Does 990 MEMORIAL have accessible units?
No, 990 MEMORIAL does not have accessible units.
Does 990 MEMORIAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 MEMORIAL does not have units with dishwashers.
