9 Watson St 3
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

9 Watson St 3

9 Watson Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 Watson Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Cambridge: New renovated 3 bedroom nr MIT/Harvard - Property Id: 301583

Cambridge, short walk to Central, red line to Harvard, MIT and MGH, bus to BU, on Watson Street: newly-renovated 3 bedroom, wood floors, eat-in kitchen with in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher, private porch, yard, optional parking, cat ok
in-person viewing available
3000 plus utilities available September 1st Sander Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301583
Property Id 301583

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5859552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

