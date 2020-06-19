All apartments in Cambridge
73 Martin St.

73 Martin Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

73 Martin Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
All units have timeless tile baths, many with updated fixtures, hardwood floors, compact eat in kitchens with gas stoves, double glazed windows and a fabulous location. It's 3 short blocks from Massachusetts Avenue in a tree lined residential neighborhood between Harvard Square and Porter Square near the Radcliffe Quad. There's a laundry room with modern, commercial, high capacity, high efficiency equipment. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent. Tenant Pays Gas and Electricity. Heat and Hot Water systems were replaced in 2009. Located three blocks away from Massachusetts Avenue on a quiet tree-lined street between Harvard and Porter Squares. Laundry on-site with high-capacity, high-efficiency equipment. Heat and hot water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Martin St. have any available units?
73 Martin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Martin St. have?
Some of 73 Martin St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Martin St. currently offering any rent specials?
73 Martin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Martin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Martin St. is pet friendly.
Does 73 Martin St. offer parking?
No, 73 Martin St. does not offer parking.
Does 73 Martin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Martin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Martin St. have a pool?
No, 73 Martin St. does not have a pool.
Does 73 Martin St. have accessible units?
No, 73 Martin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Martin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Martin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
