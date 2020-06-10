Rent Calculator
69 Gore
69 Gore Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
69 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tram: D Lechmere (0.20 mi)Bus: 87 O
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 Gore have any available units?
69 Gore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 69 Gore currently offering any rent specials?
69 Gore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Gore pet-friendly?
No, 69 Gore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 69 Gore offer parking?
No, 69 Gore does not offer parking.
Does 69 Gore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Gore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Gore have a pool?
No, 69 Gore does not have a pool.
Does 69 Gore have accessible units?
No, 69 Gore does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Gore have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Gore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Gore have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Gore does not have units with air conditioning.
