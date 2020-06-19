All apartments in Cambridge
6 Arlington Street

6 Arlington Street · (508) 243-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Arlington Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6-224B · Avail. Sep 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
6 Arlington Street Apt #6-224B, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. *Virtual 3D Tour Available* This gigantic sunny 4 Bed 1 Bath apartment in Porter Square features a large living room, huge kitchen with Dishwasher, and a bonus room. At nearly 1,500sqft, there is plenty of space to share. Each bedroom, in addition to the Living Room, Kitchen, and Bathroom is soaked in sunlight, as the apartment has 17 Windows. Additional features include an Ornamental Fireplace, and a Walk-In Pantry. Laundry In-Building. Heat and Hot Water Included in rent. Parking Available for an additional monthly fee. Close to the Porter Sq T Stop (Red Line), Star Market, and Anna's Taqueria. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592559 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Arlington Street have any available units?
6 Arlington Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Arlington Street have?
Some of 6 Arlington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Arlington Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Arlington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Arlington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Arlington Street is pet friendly.
Does 6 Arlington Street offer parking?
Yes, 6 Arlington Street does offer parking.
Does 6 Arlington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Arlington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Arlington Street have a pool?
No, 6 Arlington Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 Arlington Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Arlington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Arlington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Arlington Street has units with dishwashers.
