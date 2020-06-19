Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

6 Arlington Street Apt #6-224B, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. *Virtual 3D Tour Available* This gigantic sunny 4 Bed 1 Bath apartment in Porter Square features a large living room, huge kitchen with Dishwasher, and a bonus room. At nearly 1,500sqft, there is plenty of space to share. Each bedroom, in addition to the Living Room, Kitchen, and Bathroom is soaked in sunlight, as the apartment has 17 Windows. Additional features include an Ornamental Fireplace, and a Walk-In Pantry. Laundry In-Building. Heat and Hot Water Included in rent. Parking Available for an additional monthly fee. Close to the Porter Sq T Stop (Red Line), Star Market, and Anna's Taqueria. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592559 ]