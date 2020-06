Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets elevator

A true gem of an offering is steps to Harvard University and a short walk to the Business School It offers 1083 square feet of tasteful and elegant living space in an elevator building. Is comes completely and tastefully furnished with everything that one might need to live very comfortably and to entertain guests.



Terms: One year lease