Spectacular 4 bedroom 3.5 bath condo on quiet side street in Cambridgeport. Easy walk to Central Square train and Charles River. Stunning detail and design. Two bedrooms are garden level. 1650 sq ft. All modern amenities including central AC and washer-dryer in unit. This is many steps above the sort of thing you usually see on the rental market. A special property! Off Street Parking Space (Reference #176254)