Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:14 PM

4 Washington Avenue - 23

4 Washington Avenue · (617) 763-0335
Location

4 Washington Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
BEAUTIFUL CITY FACING CONDO FOR RENT !! TOP FLOOR WITH ROOF DECK ACCESS!

HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED

UPDATED LIGHTING, KITCHEN AND BATH !

This gorgeous pre-war 1920s building has wonderful period details such as high ceilings and hardwood floors, but is made for modern living. Enjoy fantastic views of the city from the roof deck. The walkability is incredible as you are within .5 miles of Porter Square, Harvard, Radcliffe and Lesley. If biking is your thing, there is plenty of bike storage as well as laundry facilities in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Washington Avenue - 23 have any available units?
4 Washington Avenue - 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Washington Avenue - 23 have?
Some of 4 Washington Avenue - 23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Washington Avenue - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Washington Avenue - 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Washington Avenue - 23 pet-friendly?
No, 4 Washington Avenue - 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 4 Washington Avenue - 23 offer parking?
No, 4 Washington Avenue - 23 does not offer parking.
Does 4 Washington Avenue - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Washington Avenue - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Washington Avenue - 23 have a pool?
No, 4 Washington Avenue - 23 does not have a pool.
Does 4 Washington Avenue - 23 have accessible units?
No, 4 Washington Avenue - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Washington Avenue - 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Washington Avenue - 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
