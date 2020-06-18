395 Broadway

Amenities

Spacious and sunny 4 .5 room condo for rent in a professionally managed building. 15 minute walk to Harvard's Campus and Central Square, and a 5 minute walk to Inman Square. This unit is available May 1, but an earlier move-in can be negotiated. The third floor unit has a very large living room (12 x 20) and bedroom (11 x 15.5), separate dining room, kitchen, and a large foyer (9 x 10) that can serve as a study. Hardwood floors are throughout the unit. The rent includes heat and hot water. Sorry - no pets. Amenities Include: - On Site Laundry - Secure entry with phone access - Storage locker on ground floor - Bicycle storage room on ground floor - Elevator - Living room and bedroom window air-conditioners Available May 15th or June 1st.



Terms: One year lease