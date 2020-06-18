All apartments in Cambridge
395 Broadway
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

395 Broadway

395 Broadway · (508) 523-4053
Location

395 Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spacious and sunny 4 .5 room condo for rent in a professionally managed building. 15 minute walk to Harvard's Campus and Central Square, and a 5 minute walk to Inman Square. This unit is available May 1, but an earlier move-in can be negotiated. The third floor unit has a very large living room (12 x 20) and bedroom (11 x 15.5), separate dining room, kitchen, and a large foyer (9 x 10) that can serve as a study. Hardwood floors are throughout the unit. The rent includes heat and hot water. Sorry - no pets. Amenities Include: - On Site Laundry - Secure entry with phone access - Storage locker on ground floor - Bicycle storage room on ground floor - Elevator - Living room and bedroom window air-conditioners Available May 15th or June 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Broadway have any available units?
395 Broadway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Broadway have?
Some of 395 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
395 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 395 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 395 Broadway offer parking?
No, 395 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 395 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Broadway have a pool?
No, 395 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 395 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 395 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
