39 Magnolia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Steps from Harvard tucked away on beautiful Magnolia. Beautiful 2000 architecturally designed & rehabbed 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Recently painted and all new furniture. Surrounded by light, high ceilings, original & newer wood floors with granite/stainless kitcchen & maple cabinets. Large bedrooms, ample closets, built-ins & Bosch ventless in unit W/D. Mahogany deck for wine on warm nights & coffee in the am. hared grilling area. Large storage room. Parks, library, Whole Foods, farmers markets, restaurants, cafes close by. WALK SCORE 91. Steps to Harvard & Inman Sq, redline. Bus/bike to MIT/Tech/Biotech Square. Will rent unfurnished for $3300 & $3600 furnished. Includes pic of master bedroom & 2nd bedroom with previous owner to show size & light. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 or possibly sooner. NO SHORT TERM RENTALS. Tenant pays one month fee.