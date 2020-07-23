All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 39 Magnolia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
39 Magnolia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:21 AM

39 Magnolia

39 Magnolia Avenue · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Mid-Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

39 Magnolia Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Steps from Harvard tucked away on beautiful Magnolia. Beautiful 2000 architecturally designed & rehabbed 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Recently painted and all new furniture. Surrounded by light, high ceilings, original & newer wood floors with granite/stainless kitcchen & maple cabinets. Large bedrooms, ample closets, built-ins & Bosch ventless in unit W/D. Mahogany deck for wine on warm nights & coffee in the am. hared grilling area. Large storage room. Parks, library, Whole Foods, farmers markets, restaurants, cafes close by. WALK SCORE 91. Steps to Harvard & Inman Sq, redline. Bus/bike to MIT/Tech/Biotech Square. Will rent unfurnished for $3300 & $3600 furnished. Includes pic of master bedroom & 2nd bedroom with previous owner to show size & light. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 or possibly sooner. NO SHORT TERM RENTALS. Tenant pays one month fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Magnolia have any available units?
39 Magnolia has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Magnolia have?
Some of 39 Magnolia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
39 Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Magnolia pet-friendly?
No, 39 Magnolia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 39 Magnolia offer parking?
No, 39 Magnolia does not offer parking.
Does 39 Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Magnolia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Magnolia have a pool?
No, 39 Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does 39 Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 39 Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Magnolia has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 39 Magnolia?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCambridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Apartments
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity