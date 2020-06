Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

This lovely two bedroom is on the second floor of a three story, five unit building that enjoys a great location just outside of Harvard Square. It enjoys beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings and central air conditioning. There is an open floor plan that has a modern kitchen opening to a living room and dining room combination. There are two equal- size cozy bedrooms and the unit enjoys wonderful light. There is a first month rent and a security deposit. There is also a one month rental fee. Please call our office for more information or to schedule an appointment.



Terms: One year lease