36 William St.

Amazing two-bedroom apartment just blocks from Central Square available for September occupancy. This fabulous apartment is on the second floor of a well kept 3-family home in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Cambridge. This sunlit apartment offers central air, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring throughout (1 of the bedrooms is carpeted), open concept living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, and a private porch. Located on a quiet tree-lined street, but still just minutes from bustling Central Square and all it has to offer with easy access to Harvard, MIT, BU, the Charles River, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods. Sorry, no pets. Email today for a video tour and more information on this great rental opportunity



Terms: One year lease