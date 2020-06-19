All apartments in Cambridge
36 William St.
36 William St.

36 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

36 William Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Amazing two-bedroom apartment just blocks from Central Square available for September occupancy. This fabulous apartment is on the second floor of a well kept 3-family home in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Cambridge. This sunlit apartment offers central air, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring throughout (1 of the bedrooms is carpeted), open concept living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, and a private porch. Located on a quiet tree-lined street, but still just minutes from bustling Central Square and all it has to offer with easy access to Harvard, MIT, BU, the Charles River, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods. Sorry, no pets. Email today for a video tour and more information on this great rental opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 William St. have any available units?
36 William St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 William St. have?
Some of 36 William St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 William St. currently offering any rent specials?
36 William St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 William St. pet-friendly?
No, 36 William St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 36 William St. offer parking?
No, 36 William St. does not offer parking.
Does 36 William St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 William St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 William St. have a pool?
No, 36 William St. does not have a pool.
Does 36 William St. have accessible units?
No, 36 William St. does not have accessible units.
Does 36 William St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 William St. has units with dishwashers.
