32 Tufts St.

Available July 1st!! ***Video Tour Available*** Prime Cam-Port Location! Renovated 1.5 Bed/ 1 Bath unit, 1 Parking included. Cat Friendly! **The unit will be professionally cleaned and painted before move-in*** Recent Renovated 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom plus Office/ Study unit in a multi-unit house in Prime Cambridge-Port location! This unit feathers new modern water-poof laminated flooring for easy care, Large living room/ dining room combo, Galley kitchen with refinish courtertop, gas stove and lot of cabinet spaces. Good Size Bedroom w/ Massive walk-in closet. Extra room prefect for office/ or Study off in the bedroom, modern tiled bathroom, and ton of storage. Share outdoor space, and One off Street parking included in the rent!!! This unit is also Cat friendly! Prime Cambridge-Port location!!! Closed to Charles River, Short distance to MIT, MGH, Central Sq, or even cross the bridge the bridges to Boston! Perfect Location! Plus Trader-Joe, Micro-Center and Starbucks Two blocks Away!!! ***Sorry, No Laundry in the building, but there is a laundromat just around the corner. (4 mins)



Terms: One year lease