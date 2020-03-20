All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

32 Tufts St.

32 Tufts Street · (617) 818-5657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Tufts Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available July 1st!! ***Video Tour Available*** Prime Cam-Port Location! Renovated 1.5 Bed/ 1 Bath unit, 1 Parking included. Cat Friendly! **The unit will be professionally cleaned and painted before move-in*** Recent Renovated 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom plus Office/ Study unit in a multi-unit house in Prime Cambridge-Port location! This unit feathers new modern water-poof laminated flooring for easy care, Large living room/ dining room combo, Galley kitchen with refinish courtertop, gas stove and lot of cabinet spaces. Good Size Bedroom w/ Massive walk-in closet. Extra room prefect for office/ or Study off in the bedroom, modern tiled bathroom, and ton of storage. Share outdoor space, and One off Street parking included in the rent!!! This unit is also Cat friendly! Prime Cambridge-Port location!!! Closed to Charles River, Short distance to MIT, MGH, Central Sq, or even cross the bridge the bridges to Boston! Perfect Location! Plus Trader-Joe, Micro-Center and Starbucks Two blocks Away!!! ***Sorry, No Laundry in the building, but there is a laundromat just around the corner. (4 mins)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Tufts St. have any available units?
32 Tufts St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Tufts St. have?
Some of 32 Tufts St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Tufts St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Tufts St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Tufts St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Tufts St. is pet friendly.
Does 32 Tufts St. offer parking?
Yes, 32 Tufts St. does offer parking.
Does 32 Tufts St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Tufts St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Tufts St. have a pool?
No, 32 Tufts St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Tufts St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Tufts St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Tufts St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Tufts St. does not have units with dishwashers.
