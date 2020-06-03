3 Carlisle St

Amenities

Available 8/1, 8/15, or 9/1. Great location literally in Inman Sq, restaurants, shopping, bus line to Lechmere & Harvard Sq or a short trip to Central Sq and the Red Line. Amazingly maintained triple decker with high ceilings. 3 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with new dishwasher (not in pictures), and living room. Hardwood floors in common areas and some carpet in the beds. Very sun filled. Right in Inman Sq., about 10 minutes walk to the Central Sq T. This house is very well kept and clean. Has an excellent side porch. Laundromat is 1 block away. Sorry, no pets. Easy street parking.