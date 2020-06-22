293 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Superbly renovated Townhouse with private entrances make this a desirable, elegant home with luxurious finishes, 4 off-street parking spaces, 2 gar, 2 off-st tandem in dedicated driveway. The interior structure and systems are new from 2017 with high-end finishes in every room. Kitchen has a waterfall island that opens to an expansive front to back dining/living area. A slider in the rear opens to a private deck, a dedicated driveway and shared terrace. The modern staircase brings you to a wide 2nd-floor hallway with full-size washer & dryer and linen storage. 2 bedrooms share a modern bath with tub. 3rd-floor master suite has en suite bath w/glass shower enclosure. Many large closets throughout as well as a full basement w/interior access for storage. Systems: 2 high-efficiency HVAC systems, energy-efficient LED lights & tankless water heater. No animals. No smoking. Nearby bus stops for buses 64 & 68 accessing Cambridge locations. Harvard & Kendall Sqs are within 1 mile. Park nearby.