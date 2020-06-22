All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

293 Broadway

293 Broadway · (781) 591-9449
Location

293 Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Superbly renovated Townhouse with private entrances make this a desirable, elegant home with luxurious finishes, 4 off-street parking spaces, 2 gar, 2 off-st tandem in dedicated driveway. The interior structure and systems are new from 2017 with high-end finishes in every room. Kitchen has a waterfall island that opens to an expansive front to back dining/living area. A slider in the rear opens to a private deck, a dedicated driveway and shared terrace. The modern staircase brings you to a wide 2nd-floor hallway with full-size washer & dryer and linen storage. 2 bedrooms share a modern bath with tub. 3rd-floor master suite has en suite bath w/glass shower enclosure. Many large closets throughout as well as a full basement w/interior access for storage. Systems: 2 high-efficiency HVAC systems, energy-efficient LED lights & tankless water heater. No animals. No smoking. Nearby bus stops for buses 64 & 68 accessing Cambridge locations. Harvard & Kendall Sqs are within 1 mile. Park nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Broadway have any available units?
293 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 293 Broadway have?
Some of 293 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
293 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 293 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 293 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 293 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 293 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Broadway have a pool?
No, 293 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 293 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 293 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
