Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One bedroom condo next to Fresh Pond Reservoir, close proximity to shopping and public transit and access to Rt 2. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. Large closet in the bedroom with walkout to patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. Heated garage parking spot under the unit. Central air throughout.



Terms: One year lease