285 Harvard St.

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bed Near Harvard Sq. Great Location with Easy Access to Harvard and Central Squares ! - Can be furnished or unfurnished - Inviting large entry foyer - Updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops - Stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave) - Updated 3 piece bathroom, and large master bedroom - Excellent layout and flow to maximize space! - Hardwood floors throughout - Elevator access - Bicycle storage room - Laundry in building - Personal storage unit in the basement - Excellent location!! Walking distance to the T (Central/Harvard Square) and walk-able to many shops & cafes. Only a 5-10 min walk to Harvard Square & MIT areas; Less than 5 minute walk to Inman & Central Squares. Also included in monthly rent: * Heat / Hot Water Included. * Furniture (can be furnished or unfurnished) * On-street parking available * Laundry room in the basement * Snow removal * Additional basement storage Note: - Professionally cleaned prior to move in - Sorry! No Pets - 6 Month Minimum Lease - Flexible to move in between May - June
Terms: One year lease