All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 285 Harvard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
285 Harvard St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

285 Harvard St.

285 Harvard Street · (617) 992-0986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Mid-Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

285 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Beautiful 1 Bed Near Harvard Sq. Great Location with Easy Access to Harvard and Central Squares ! - Can be furnished or unfurnished - Inviting large entry foyer - Updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops - Stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave) - Updated 3 piece bathroom, and large master bedroom - Excellent layout and flow to maximize space! - Hardwood floors throughout - Elevator access - Bicycle storage room - Laundry in building - Personal storage unit in the basement - Excellent location!! Walking distance to the T (Central/Harvard Square) and walk-able to many shops & cafes. Only a 5-10 min walk to Harvard Square & MIT areas; Less than 5 minute walk to Inman & Central Squares. Also included in monthly rent: * Heat / Hot Water Included. * Furniture (can be furnished or unfurnished) * On-street parking available * Laundry room in the basement * Snow removal * Additional basement storage Note: - Professionally cleaned prior to move in - Sorry! No Pets - 6 Month Minimum Lease - Flexible to move in between May - June

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Harvard St. have any available units?
285 Harvard St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Harvard St. have?
Some of 285 Harvard St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
285 Harvard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 285 Harvard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 285 Harvard St. offer parking?
No, 285 Harvard St. does not offer parking.
Does 285 Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 285 Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 285 Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 285 Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Harvard St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 285 Harvard St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity