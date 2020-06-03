254 Upland Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Open living room/kitchen, central air, in-unit laundry, master bed w/ walk-in closet and master bath. .First Floor 2-Bedrooms 2-Full Bathrooms Corner property Spacious living & dining rooms Secluded back porch Gas Heat Modern Kitchen (Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave, Gas Cooking) Plentiful on-street resident permit parking Hardwood floors throughout Washer & Dryer in unit Open living room/dining room combo Kitchen with granite counters (including a breakfast bar) and stainless steel appliances Central A/C Secure personal storage space in basement Non-smokers only. One small pet negotiable. Great location in the Avon Hill area between Porter Square and Huron Village! Across road from Raymond Park. 3 to 10 minutes walk to Harvard--Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Radcliffe campuses, Porter Square (Red line & MBTA), Lesley College, Harvard Law School & Danehy Park. Trader Joe s, CVS, Starbucks, Whole Foods, movie theater and many other shops are all a 15 minute stroll away in Fresh Pond. Zip Car lot 2 mins away. Buses: 72, 74, 75, 77 & 78



Terms: One year lease