Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

254 Upland Rd.

254 Upland Road · (617) 804-1227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

254 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Open living room/kitchen, central air, in-unit laundry, master bed w/ walk-in closet and master bath. .First Floor 2-Bedrooms 2-Full Bathrooms Corner property Spacious living & dining rooms Secluded back porch Gas Heat Modern Kitchen (Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave, Gas Cooking) Plentiful on-street resident permit parking Hardwood floors throughout Washer & Dryer in unit Open living room/dining room combo Kitchen with granite counters (including a breakfast bar) and stainless steel appliances Central A/C Secure personal storage space in basement Non-smokers only. One small pet negotiable. Great location in the Avon Hill area between Porter Square and Huron Village! Across road from Raymond Park. 3 to 10 minutes walk to Harvard--Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Radcliffe campuses, Porter Square (Red line & MBTA), Lesley College, Harvard Law School & Danehy Park. Trader Joe s, CVS, Starbucks, Whole Foods, movie theater and many other shops are all a 15 minute stroll away in Fresh Pond. Zip Car lot 2 mins away. Buses: 72, 74, 75, 77 & 78

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

