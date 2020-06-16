2210 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

Operated as both a Short-term Inn and a Long-Term Furnished apartment house, the Cambridge Inn House has been sought out by a happy and healthy stream of national and international residents for nearly 20 years. There are 4 general houses in this Inn Complex, comprised of either Victorian-style suites or Contemporary-style suites, connected by a well-landscaped courtyard, and facing out onto Massachusetts Avenue, conveniently located between Porter and Davis Square. Community Amenities include: * Well-Styled, Fully Furnished Victorian or Contemporary Suites * All units have Private Baths * Select Units have Private Balconies * Select Units have Working Gas Fireplaces * Air Conditioning * Pet Free Environment * Smoke Free Environment * Contact us With Your Questions * Continental Breakfast * Parking Included (limited, first come first serve basis) * Wi-Fi, Cable TV Included * Walk to Public Transportation Rates Are Seasonable and Subject To Change Prices Shown are the Monthly Rate Rentals by the Week the Available Broker Fee Structure Leasing Fees NOT Included in Price Leasing Fee is 1 Month for 4 Months or Longer and is Pro-rated for Shorter Lease Lengths



Terms: One year lease