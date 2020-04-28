All apartments in Cambridge
21 Ellery St

21 Ellery Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Ellery Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Hard to beat. Beautifully renovated 1+ bedroom in mid-sized Victorian. Extra large bedroom and living room, separate study and dining alcove, hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. New kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher. New bath with Kohler fixtures and marble floors. Excellent closet space. Heat/ hot water included. Coin op laundry in building. Non-smoking building. Minutes walk to Harvard and Central Squares. Conveniently located close to many restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Cat negotiable. (Reference #176143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Ellery St have any available units?
21 Ellery St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Ellery St have?
Some of 21 Ellery St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Ellery St currently offering any rent specials?
21 Ellery St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Ellery St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Ellery St is pet friendly.
Does 21 Ellery St offer parking?
No, 21 Ellery St does not offer parking.
Does 21 Ellery St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Ellery St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Ellery St have a pool?
No, 21 Ellery St does not have a pool.
Does 21 Ellery St have accessible units?
No, 21 Ellery St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Ellery St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Ellery St has units with dishwashers.
