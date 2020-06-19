All apartments in Cambridge
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
195 Binney Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

195 Binney Street

195 Binney Street · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Binney Street, Cambridge, MA 02142
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 · Avail. now

$3,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
195 Binney Street Apt #2207, Cambridge, MA 02142 - 2 BR 2 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. Lofts at Kendall Square provide modern living in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Cambridge. This community sits in the heart of Cambridge, between the Charles River and Harvard Square with easy access to the MBTA. Our community features brand new homes along with ones within a renovated factory. You'll find unique floor plans, massive windows and soaring ceilings and more! We're near Harvard, MIT, Boston University, boutiques in historic Beacon Hill, restaurants, nightlife, art and music. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532040 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Binney Street have any available units?
195 Binney Street has a unit available for $3,831 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 195 Binney Street currently offering any rent specials?
195 Binney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Binney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Binney Street is pet friendly.
Does 195 Binney Street offer parking?
No, 195 Binney Street does not offer parking.
Does 195 Binney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Binney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Binney Street have a pool?
No, 195 Binney Street does not have a pool.
Does 195 Binney Street have accessible units?
No, 195 Binney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Binney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Binney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Binney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Binney Street does not have units with air conditioning.
