ON #73 BUS LINE..WALK TO STORES AND CAFES BRICK BLDG WITH FOUR UNITS HARDWOOD FLOORS TWO BEDROOMS EAT IN KITCHEN LARGE CLOSETS IN BEDROOMS NICE UNIT AVAILABLE now or june, july four units available FEE TO TENANT NESTLED ON THE CAMBRIDGE LINE PARKING FOR ONE.....POSSIBLY TWO CARS AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL WENDY AT 781-316-4172 ....THIS IS THE FASTEST WAY TO VIEW PROPERTY SMALL YARD FOR SUMMER WALK TO STORES AND CAFES PETS NEGOTIABLE FOR EXTRA FEE



Terms: One year lease