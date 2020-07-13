17 Allen St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

HUGE Porter Square 5 bed, 3 bath with in-unit laundry! Location, location, location! Sunny and spacious duplex super close to Porter and Davis Squares. 5 good sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! Living room plus 3 season porch! In-unit washer dryer. 1 car parking and shared back patio. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This unit has the location and the whole package! Easy access to Harvard Square and super close to the Porter Square T-Station, commuter rail, bus stops, shops and restaurants.