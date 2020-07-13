All apartments in Cambridge
17 Allen St

17 Allen Street · (617) 812-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Allen Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Porter Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$4,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1835 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
HUGE Porter Square 5 bed, 3 bath with in-unit laundry! Location, location, location! Sunny and spacious duplex super close to Porter and Davis Squares. 5 good sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! Living room plus 3 season porch! In-unit washer dryer. 1 car parking and shared back patio. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This unit has the location and the whole package! Easy access to Harvard Square and super close to the Porter Square T-Station, commuter rail, bus stops, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Allen St have any available units?
17 Allen St has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Allen St have?
Some of 17 Allen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Allen St currently offering any rent specials?
17 Allen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Allen St pet-friendly?
No, 17 Allen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 17 Allen St offer parking?
Yes, 17 Allen St offers parking.
Does 17 Allen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Allen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Allen St have a pool?
No, 17 Allen St does not have a pool.
Does 17 Allen St have accessible units?
No, 17 Allen St does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Allen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Allen St has units with dishwashers.
