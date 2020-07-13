17 Allen St

Amenities
HUGE Porter Square 5 bed, 3 bath with in-unit laundry! Location, location, location! Sunny and spacious duplex super close to Porter and Davis Squares. 5 good sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! Living room plus 3 season porch! In-unit washer dryer. 1 car parking and shared back patio. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This unit has the location and the whole package! Easy access to Harvard Square and super close to the Porter Square T-Station, commuter rail, bus stops, shops and restaurants.