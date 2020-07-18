All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:23 AM

162 Clark Street

162 Clark Street · (508) 612-6217
Location

162 Clark Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 level townhouse with direct access garage parking. The home is comprised of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The spacious entry foyer can double as a home office. Features include Jenn Air kitchen appliances, abundant white cabinetry, induction cooking, quartz counters, marble baths, in-unit washer & dryer, oak wood floors, customized closets, NEST thermostats / video doorbell, high efficiency HVAC, and a private balcony off of the kitchen. A truly innovative design & contemporary exterior. Steps from the award winning Kendall Square community of world-class offices, laboratories, restaurants, and retail shopping linked together by 2.5 acres of lush, landscaped open space. Minutes from the Red Line, Longfellow Bridge, & MGH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Clark Street have any available units?
162 Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 Clark Street have?
Some of 162 Clark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 162 Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 162 Clark Street offers parking.
Does 162 Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Clark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Clark Street have a pool?
No, 162 Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 162 Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Clark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
