162 Clark Street

Stunning 3 level townhouse with direct access garage parking. The home is comprised of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The spacious entry foyer can double as a home office. Features include Jenn Air kitchen appliances, abundant white cabinetry, induction cooking, quartz counters, marble baths, in-unit washer & dryer, oak wood floors, customized closets, NEST thermostats / video doorbell, high efficiency HVAC, and a private balcony off of the kitchen. A truly innovative design & contemporary exterior. Steps from the award winning Kendall Square community of world-class offices, laboratories, restaurants, and retail shopping linked together by 2.5 acres of lush, landscaped open space. Minutes from the Red Line, Longfellow Bridge, & MGH.