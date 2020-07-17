All apartments in Cambridge
159 Auburn St.

159 Auburn St · (508) 523-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Be the first to use this brand new cook's kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas stove with griddle, hood range vents outside, soapstone countertops, stainless sink, and professional style faucet. Large bedrooms at each end of the property with individual bathrooms. Entertain guests in the shared brick patio with landscaped gardens, high-quality tables and chairs, and a gourmet gas grill. 3 Minute walk to Central Square Target, Red Line, Supermarket, Asian Market, Indian Market, Restaurants, CVS, Starbucks, ice cream and bars. Walk or T of 1 stop to MIT or Harvard. Property is non-smoking. Flexible move-in date. Available July 1st. Gas hot water w/d in unit 2 bed, 2 full baths -- at opposite ends Full stainless kitchen, newly renovated

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Auburn St. have any available units?
159 Auburn St. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Auburn St. have?
Some of 159 Auburn St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Auburn St. currently offering any rent specials?
159 Auburn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Auburn St. pet-friendly?
No, 159 Auburn St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 159 Auburn St. offer parking?
No, 159 Auburn St. does not offer parking.
Does 159 Auburn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Auburn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Auburn St. have a pool?
No, 159 Auburn St. does not have a pool.
Does 159 Auburn St. have accessible units?
No, 159 Auburn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Auburn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Auburn St. does not have units with dishwashers.
