159 Auburn St.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Be the first to use this brand new cook's kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas stove with griddle, hood range vents outside, soapstone countertops, stainless sink, and professional style faucet. Large bedrooms at each end of the property with individual bathrooms. Entertain guests in the shared brick patio with landscaped gardens, high-quality tables and chairs, and a gourmet gas grill. 3 Minute walk to Central Square Target, Red Line, Supermarket, Asian Market, Indian Market, Restaurants, CVS, Starbucks, ice cream and bars. Walk or T of 1 stop to MIT or Harvard. Property is non-smoking. Flexible move-in date. Available July 1st. Gas hot water w/d in unit 2 bed, 2 full baths -- at opposite ends Full stainless kitchen, newly renovated



Terms: One year lease