13 Howard St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel yoga

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bbq/grill tennis court yoga

Available 9/1 includes Heat and hot water. Renovated, sunny, 2 bed, 1 bath in prime Central Square location, only 4 blocks from the Central Square Redline T-Stop. 2 equal sized, very large bedrooms, recessed lighting, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and tons of closet space. Private deck directly off front-facing bedroom. Renovated, modern, open layout, fully-applianced kitchen with granite breakfast bar and deep stainless steel sink. Shared patio and backyard for get togethers and grilling. Laundry and shared storage in basement. Near Harvard campus, MIT, Novartis, Pfizer, tons of restaurants, bars, yoga studios, gyms, and small parks. Very close to Hoyt field, with baseball field, 2 tennis courts, and 4 basketball courts.