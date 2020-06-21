All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 8 2020

13 Howard St

13 Howard Street · (617) 812-2790
Location

13 Howard Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Available 9/1 includes Heat and hot water. Renovated, sunny, 2 bed, 1 bath in prime Central Square location, only 4 blocks from the Central Square Redline T-Stop. 2 equal sized, very large bedrooms, recessed lighting, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and tons of closet space. Private deck directly off front-facing bedroom. Renovated, modern, open layout, fully-applianced kitchen with granite breakfast bar and deep stainless steel sink. Shared patio and backyard for get togethers and grilling. Laundry and shared storage in basement. Near Harvard campus, MIT, Novartis, Pfizer, tons of restaurants, bars, yoga studios, gyms, and small parks. Very close to Hoyt field, with baseball field, 2 tennis courts, and 4 basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Howard St have any available units?
13 Howard St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Howard St have?
Some of 13 Howard St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
13 Howard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Howard St pet-friendly?
No, 13 Howard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 13 Howard St offer parking?
No, 13 Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 13 Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Howard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Howard St have a pool?
No, 13 Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 13 Howard St have accessible units?
No, 13 Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Howard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Howard St does not have units with dishwashers.
