Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished Property Amenities elevator

Available April 1. Includes heat and hot water. Large sunny studio with queen bed, desk and chair, good closet space, kitchen with dishwasher in elevator building a 5 min walk from Central Sq. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always fastest calling or texting first for immediate response. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease