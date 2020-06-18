12 Concord

Amenities

Available August 1. All new renovation. Washer dryer in unit. Deeded parking space available if desirable at $150 only. Elevator condo building. Spectacular sun in this large 1 bedroom newly renovated unit. Great views from this high floor unit. Open floor plan in living, dining and kitchen. New stainless appliances, quartz counters, separate island, custom wall unit in living room, and large glass enclosed marble shower. Location: West of Harvard Square. 5 minute walk from Harvard Square and Harvard Yard, On the free shuttle bus line for Harvard Business School. Ed School 2 1/2 min walk. HLS 2 1/2 min walk. HKS 5 min walk. HBS 10-12 min walk. Do not use mapquest. There are shortcut streets at save you precious minutes in walk time. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or txt first for fastest response. Harvard alumnus.



Terms: One year lease