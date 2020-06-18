All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 12 Concord.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
12 Concord
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:48 PM

12 Concord

12 Concord Avenue · (857) 891-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
West Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

12 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Available August 1. All new renovation. Washer dryer in unit. Deeded parking space available if desirable at $150 only. Elevator condo building. Spectacular sun in this large 1 bedroom newly renovated unit. Great views from this high floor unit. Open floor plan in living, dining and kitchen. New stainless appliances, quartz counters, separate island, custom wall unit in living room, and large glass enclosed marble shower. Location: West of Harvard Square. 5 minute walk from Harvard Square and Harvard Yard, On the free shuttle bus line for Harvard Business School. Ed School 2 1/2 min walk. HLS 2 1/2 min walk. HKS 5 min walk. HBS 10-12 min walk. Do not use mapquest. There are shortcut streets at save you precious minutes in walk time. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or txt first for fastest response. Harvard alumnus.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Concord have any available units?
12 Concord has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Concord have?
Some of 12 Concord's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Concord currently offering any rent specials?
12 Concord isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Concord pet-friendly?
No, 12 Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 12 Concord offer parking?
Yes, 12 Concord does offer parking.
Does 12 Concord have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Concord offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Concord have a pool?
No, 12 Concord does not have a pool.
Does 12 Concord have accessible units?
No, 12 Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Concord have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Concord has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12 Concord?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity