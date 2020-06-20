All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

117 Pleasant St.

117 Pleasant Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Pleasant Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Cambridgeport townhouse style 3 bedroom apartment. This unit is located within easy walking distance of both Central Square and the Charles River. Easy access to Cambridge, the Mass Pike, Memorial/Storrow Drive. The apartment features a large eat-in-kitchen with recently updated kitchen base cabinet/sink/counters, good sized living room, 3 big bedrooms and a clean full bathroom. All new windows in 2017. The property is undergoing many exterior improvements in 2017 including new insulation, siding, walkways, landscaping, and roofs. Unit shows well with newer paint throughout. No dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Pleasant St. have any available units?
117 Pleasant St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 117 Pleasant St. currently offering any rent specials?
117 Pleasant St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Pleasant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Pleasant St. is pet friendly.
Does 117 Pleasant St. offer parking?
No, 117 Pleasant St. does not offer parking.
Does 117 Pleasant St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Pleasant St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Pleasant St. have a pool?
No, 117 Pleasant St. does not have a pool.
Does 117 Pleasant St. have accessible units?
No, 117 Pleasant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Pleasant St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Pleasant St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Pleasant St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Pleasant St. does not have units with air conditioning.
