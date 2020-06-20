117 Pleasant St.

Amenities

cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Cambridgeport townhouse style 3 bedroom apartment. This unit is located within easy walking distance of both Central Square and the Charles River. Easy access to Cambridge, the Mass Pike, Memorial/Storrow Drive. The apartment features a large eat-in-kitchen with recently updated kitchen base cabinet/sink/counters, good sized living room, 3 big bedrooms and a clean full bathroom. All new windows in 2017. The property is undergoing many exterior improvements in 2017 including new insulation, siding, walkways, landscaping, and roofs. Unit shows well with newer paint throughout. No dogs please.